US hikes rates by 25 bps, key highlights from Fed statement1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:14 AM IST
FOMC decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-3/4 to 5%. The Fed statement said the US banking system is sound and resilient
The US Federal Reserve in the latest policy on Wednesday decided to take a smaller hike in key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point continuing its fight against sticky high inflation.
