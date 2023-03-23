Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  US hikes rates by 25 bps, key highlights from Fed statement

US hikes rates by 25 bps, key highlights from Fed statement

1 min read . 12:14 AM IST Rakshita Madan
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/File Photo

FOMC decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-3/4 to 5%. The Fed statement said the US banking system is sound and resilient

The US Federal Reserve in the latest policy on Wednesday decided to take a smaller hike in key interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point continuing its fight against sticky high inflation.

The US central bank also released economic forecasts. Here are the key highlights from the US Fed statement:

- US Fed raises interest rates by 25 bps to 4.9 percent, effective March 23, 2023, as it continues fight against inflation

- The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-3/4 to 5 percent

Catch live updates on US Fed policy here

- The US banking system is sound and resilient: Fed statement

- Reasons for the hike: “Job gains have picked up in recent months and are running at a robust pace; the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation remains elevated," said the statement.

- Recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation. The extent of these effects is uncertain.

- The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.

- In assessing need for further rate hikes will particularly be focused on actual, expected effects of credit tightening

- Change in language in Fed statement: A shift has been seen away from “ongoing increases" to the policy rate to “some additional firming".

- Officials still project the fed funds rate will end 2023 at 5.1%

