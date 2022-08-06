US inflation to dollar index: 5 factors that may impact stock market next week

"The Nifty 50 index surged over 1 per cent (1.39 per cent exact) and closed near 17,400 mark. The weekly line chart of Nifty has now confirmed a breakout from falling trend line and that indicates a possibility of further rise towards 17,600 to 17,800 mark. However, if we look at the daily chart then we can witness narrow range bodies in every trading sessions due to tug of war between the bulls and the bears. This suggests that either market is indecisive and taking a breather or there could be exhaustion."