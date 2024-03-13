US inflation prints dent rate cut hopes; what will move the market now? Here's what 5 experts say
Most experts believe there is still a high possibility that the US Fed will start reducing rates from June even as inflation remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target and the US economy remains strong.
The hopes for the Fed to soon initiate rate cuts in the US were dealt a blow on Tuesday when the US inflation prints for February came above market expectations.
