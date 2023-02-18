US inflation to Fed rates: Here are key factors that may dictate stock markets in near term
- The single biggest factor for all markets these days is US inflation data along with US job data, says Religare expert
Following weak global cues after strong US economic data, Indian stocks snapped its three days winning streak on Friday in the week gone by. US bond yield and US dollar, both scaled higher making the equities and gold less attractive for investors.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×