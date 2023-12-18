US inflows at 18-month high; influx in India-dedicated funds most consistent since 2003-2006 period: Elara
In the US, flows have surged to an 18-month high, reaching $26.3 billion. Notably, there has been a significant influx of funds into US mid and small-cap investments, which had lagged in the recovery since October 2022, says Elara Capital.
A recent note by Elara Capital pointed out that following the remarks from the US Federal Reserve on the possibility of reversing rate hikes, there is a growing sense of optimism in global financial markets. In the US, flows have surged to an 18-month high, reaching $26.3 billion. Notably, there has been a significant influx of funds into US mid and small-cap investments, which had lagged in the recovery since October 2022, informed the report.
