Rising tensions between the US and Iran have pushed global energy prices higher, bringing ceramic tile manufacturers under pressure. The industry that relies heavily on fuels such as natural gas and propane to fire kilns at high temperatures during the tile-making process feels the pinch of any spike in these fuel prices, which quickly feed into production costs.
US–Iran tensions fan energy costs, leave tile makers walking a tightrope
SummaryTension in the Middle East has led to a sharp spike in energy costs, forcing production halts and margin pressure across the Indian ceramic tile industry.
