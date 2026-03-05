The Iran-US conflict has sent shockwaves through Indian markets, pushing the rupee to a record low of 92.32 and driving crude oil past $80 per barrel. As the Nifty 50 shed 2.1% in just four days, foreign investors pulled out over ₹11,700 crore, seeking safety in a strengthening dollar.
Mint Explainer: What does the Iran-US war mean for equity markets and your portfolio?
SummaryThe conflict has triggered a record-low rupee and a foreign sell-off, leaving Indian markets caught between soaring oil prices and a strengthening dollar.
