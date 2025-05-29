US market dominance is on pause. It will roar back.

Let’s start with gross domestic product, the bedrock of earnings estimates. We often like to say that equity markets aren’t the real economy. This is true, in that the S&P sector weights don’t align with their relative importance to the U.S. economy. But that is only true for discrete periods of time—a year or even two. Over the long term, markets reflect nominal GDP, year after year. This is evidenced by the outperformance of U.S. equity markets. While the U.S. has grown 43% since 2010, growth in Europe has been roughly half that rate and a third in Japan.