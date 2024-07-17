US Market: Dow Jones gains over 740 points, Russell 2000 small-cap index rise on rate cut bets

  • US Market News: Dow Jones hits record high as investors anticipate Federal Reserve easing cycle to control inflation and prevent recession. Gold prices also reach all-time high. Nasdaq gains restrained by weaker tech firms. on longest winning streak since 2000.

Dhanya Nagasundaram (with inputs from Reuters)
First Published17 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
US Market News: US stock indexes reach record highs following belief in upcoming Federal Reserve easing cycle to manage inflation.
US Market News: US stock indexes reach record highs following belief in upcoming Federal Reserve easing cycle to manage inflation. (Pixabay)

US Market News: Tuesday's record-breaking closing high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Wall Street stocks came from data supporting the belief that the US Federal Reserve is about to embark on its easing cycle, which will control inflation and prevent a recession, as per Reuters news report. In addition, the gold prices also reached a record high.

The Tuesday's advances for all three of the main US stock indexes were positive, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw its gains restrained by weaker megacap growth firms, including Nvidia Corp and Microsoft Corp.

As investors shifted their attention to more inexpensive segments of the market, Dow transportation stocks outpaced the overall indices, recording their largest one-day percentage increase since November and ending at its highest level since August 2023, according to a Reuters report.

 

Also Read | Wall Street today: US stocks edge higher after strong retail sales data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.85%, or 742.76 points, to 40,954.48, the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, or 35.98 points, to 5,667.2, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%, or 36.77 points, to 18,509.34.

Small caps with a focus on the economy continued to rise. The Russell 2000 is on its longest winning streak since April 2000 after posting gains of more than 1% for the fifth day in a row. According to Reuters news report, the index increased by 3.5% and reached its highest point since January 2022.

Stronger-than-expected retail sales were one of the economic indicators released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The fact that consumer spending, which makes up over 70% of the US economy, has remained strong in the face of tight monetary policy allayed concerns that rising interest rates would cause the US to enter a recession.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 16, 2024: Gold reaches all-time high on Fed rate cut expectations; silver marginally up

Moreover, the season for second-quarter results was heating up. Following the release of its earnings that above expectations, UnitedHealth Group surged by 6.5%, causing both the blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 Health Care index to reach record highs.

According to Reuters news report, underwriting fees increased as the capital markets rebounded, and Bank of America's second-quarter earnings above forecasts. Additionally, the second-biggest American bank raised its net interest income forecast, which caused a 5.3% increase in share price.

 

Also Read | Trump Media stock soars 67% in premarket trading after assassination attempt

Despite the investment bank's dismal wealth management revenue reports, Morgan Stanley saw a 0.9% increase.

Due to recent remarks made by Federal Reserve officials, there is growing expectation that the US will decrease interest rates in September, which caused gold prices to soar to an all-time high on Wednesday.

As of 01:58 GMT, spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,479.75 per ounce, having earlier in the session reached a new high of $2,481.09. To $2,482.00, U.S. gold futures increased by 0.6%.

The Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that rate cut could not be far off when he stated on Monday that recent inflation data "add somewhat to confidence" that the rate of price increases is returning to the Fed's objective in a sustainable way.

Also Read | Gold reaches all-time high on Fed rate cut expectations; silver marginally up

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$24 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
$13.8 B

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹313 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹773.44 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
34.7 M sqft

5 of 7Read Full Story
250,000

6 of 7Read Full Story
$4.5 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 07:59 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUS Market: Dow Jones gains over 740 points, Russell 2000 small-cap index rise on rate cut bets

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.000.00
    Chennai
    74,755.000.00
    Delhi
    75,266.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue