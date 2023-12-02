US stock market ends higher as Powell raises peak rate hopes; S&P logs highest close of year
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged the central bank's need to “move forward carefully” amid signs of economic softening, as the risks of over- and under-tightening its monetary policy are becoming more balanced,
The US stock market indices ended higher on Friday with the S&P registering its highest close of the year on Friday, as remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the view that key policy rates have peaked.
