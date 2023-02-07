US market news: Wall Street edges lower ahead of Powell comments
- US market news: Powell's comments, due at 12:40 p.m. EST (1740 GMT) before the Economic Club of Washington, will be closely monitored after a strong jobs report last week stymied rising hopes of less aggressive monetary policy
Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments, which will be scrutinized for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher.
