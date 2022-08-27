US market nosedives after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell crushed Wall Street's hopes2 min read . 06:27 AM IST
After a week of unstable trading that saw major indices decrease by 4% or more overall, the sell-off in the US market came to an end.
The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell crushed Wall Street's hopes of the bank lowering its high interest rates soon in an effort to control inflation, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to drop more than 1,000 points on August 26.
The Nasdaq composite closed 3.9% lower and the Dow fell 3%, both of which were the results of a general sell-off driven by technology firms. Although higher rates reduce inflation, they also lower asset prices. After Jerome Powell stated that the Fed would probably need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to fight back the soaring inflation sweeping the nation, the S&P 500 fell 3.4% - its worst decline since mid-June.
The sell-off came to an end after a week of erratic trading that saw major indices decline by 4% or more on the whole. The S&P 500 dropped 141.46 points overall to 4,057.66. Almost 15% of the benchmark index has now fallen this year.
The Dow closed at 32,283.40 after losing 1,008.38 points. The blue-chip average last had a 1,000-point decline in May. The Nasdaq fell by the most points since June, dropping 497.56 points to 12,141.71. Smaller company index Russell 2000 dropped 64.81 points, or 3.3%, to end the day at 1,899.83.
In an effort to reduce demand and boost prices for goods and services, the Fed has suggested that it will continue to raise rates into the following year. However, other investors believed that if inflation declined, the central bank may pause or even reverse course the next year. As a result, equities rose in July and the first few days of August.
Powell said exactly what certain experts expected him to say in his speech on August 26. He said that the Fed was steadfastly committed to managing the highest inflation in four decades and that it will likely implement additional significant interest rate hikes in the coming months.
“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation," Powell said. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."
Powell recognised that the price hikes would be detrimental to American people and businesses, potentially hinting subtly at the possibility of a recession. He added, however, that if inflation were allowed to worsen, the suffering would be far worse. "We must keep at it until the job is done," he added.
(With agency inputs)
