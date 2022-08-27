The Nasdaq composite closed 3.9% lower and the Dow fell 3%, both of which were the results of a general sell-off driven by technology firms. Although higher rates reduce inflation, they also lower asset prices. After Jerome Powell stated that the Fed would probably need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy "for some time" in order to fight back the soaring inflation sweeping the nation, the S&P 500 fell 3.4% - its worst decline since mid-June.