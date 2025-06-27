US market: S&P opens at all-time high as stocks recover over Lutnick's 10-deal pipeline, but analysts have a warning

US markets on Friday hit an all-time high as stocks completed a comeback from the shock they had gone into after Donald Trump's tariffs. The S&P Index opened 0.2 per cent higher at 6,158.48, topping the its previous all-time high of 6,147.43 set February 19, reported Forbes.

The Nasdaq Composite also set a fresh record after opening 0.3 per cent higher at 20,247.45 — its first all-time high since December last year.

However, the 30-share Dow Jones Industrial Average was still short by 3 per cent as compared to its December peak.

Why are US stock markets rising today? Friday's stock market cheer was a far cry from April, when days of choppy trading sessions worried investors and analysts alike due to US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements.

But markets have come a long way from there even as a war in the Middle East prevailed, along with concerns of a White House influence on Fed decisions.

But Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's late Thursday announcement bore good news and brought cheers for investors.