US Market: Wall Street closes mixed on Friday; investors await Fed rate insights

US Market News: Wall Street closed mixed on Friday, while US Treasury yields stabilised following a spike in recent days. Further, investors awaited for interest rate insights from the Federal Reserve next week.

Wall Street indices closed almost flat and barely changed as global markets remained stuck near two-month lows. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.01%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.08%.

The MSCI world equity index, which monitors shares in 45 countries, was down 0.24% as of latest check.

The yields on benchmark US 10-year Treasuries decreased after hovering around 16-year highs earlier in the week. As the US economy continued to exhibit strength, investors anticipated that the Fed may maintain higher interest rates for longer.

"August historically has been a weak month for markets and it isn’t surprising that after a big rally to start the year, that investors would take a breather. The headlines haven’t changed all that much, but the lens with which investors are viewing those headlines has," said Blake Emerson, global investment specialist at JP Morgan Private Bank, according to Reuters report.

Ten-year yields peaked on Thursday at 4.328% and were last seen at 4.255%. The highest yields since November 2007 would have been achieved by breaking through the 4.338% level recorded in October.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency to a basket of six rivals, fell 0.16%. The dollar achieved a sixth straight week of gains, its longest winning streak in 15 months, despite the daily fall.

The Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee members continued to see strong upside risks to inflation, according to minutes released this week from its July meeting. This suggests that additional rate hikes are on the horizon.

The annual meeting of the Fed and other leading central banks at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is currently the focus of attention. Next Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech that investors will closely watch for hints about the future of interest rates.

"We view the event as a good opportunity for Powell to start laying the ground for the next step in the Fed's policy guidance: no longer focused on how many hikes to expect, but rather on rates remaining 'higher for longer,'" said TD Securities analysts in a note, according to Reuters report.