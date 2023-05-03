US Market Wrap: Wall Street Rattled by Selloff, Trading Halts at Two Small Banks

US Market Wrap: Wall Street Rattled by Selloff, Trading Halts at Two Small Banks2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:36 AM IST
US Market Wrap: On the eve of the Federal Reserve decision, multiple volatility halts in PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp were seen as disturbing.
Just a day after Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief with the rescue of First Republic Bank, a tumble in US regional lenders fueled renewed anxiety over financial stability, sinking stocks across the board and spurring a flight to the safest corners of the market.
