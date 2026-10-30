US Markets: Marriott International shares in focus ahead of Q3 earnings, growth outlook amid Iran war impact

Marriott International Inc. is set to announce its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 2, before the opening bell on Wall Street. Investors will closely monitor the hotel group's revenue growth, earnings performance and management commentary on the business outlook for the remainder of 2026 and 2027.

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The company's quarterly performance is expected to reflect steady global travel demand, favourable room pricing and continued strength in leisure bookings. However, investors will also assess the potential impact of rising inflation and higher fuel prices following the Iran war and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Friday, Marriott International shares were at $400.38, up $0.73, or 0.18%. The stock has advanced 27.77% so far this year, representing an increase of $87.02.

Marriott Q3 earnings and revenue estimates Analysts expect Marriott to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87 for the third quarter, an increase of 16.2% from $2.47 recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

The consensus revenue estimate stands at approximately $7.04 billion, indicating year-on-year growth of 8.4%.

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The company is likely to have benefited from sustained travel demand across major markets, supported by favourable room rates and resilient leisure travel activity during the July-September quarter.

In the United States and Canada, demand across hotel categories and customer segments is expected to have supported revenue growth. The summer holiday season and the final weeks of the FIFA World Cup could also have provided an additional boost to travel activity in July.

Luxury hotels and international travel support demand Marriott's luxury and resort properties are expected to have remained important contributors to its performance, reflecting continued demand for premium travel experiences.

Leisure travel across the Caribbean may have supported business in the Caribbean and Latin America region. Meanwhile, healthy domestic and international travel demand is likely to have benefited Asia Pacific excluding China.

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In Europe, popular Mediterranean destinations continued to attract holidaymakers during the summer season.

The Middle East conflict, however, remained a challenge for Marriott's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations. Nevertheless, management expects the region's third-quarter performance to have improved compared with the preceding quarter.

Against this backdrop, Marriott has projected global revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3.5-4% for the third quarter.

Hotel expansion and loyalty programme support growth Investors will also monitor the company's hotel expansion plans and recurring fee income.

Marriott's development pipeline stood at approximately 629,000 rooms at the end of June 2026, representing an increase of nearly 7% from the year-ago period.

Strong hotel signings and the conversion of existing properties to Marriott-branded hotels are expected to support its expansion strategy.

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The company's extensive brand portfolio and Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme are also likely to have helped attract hotel owners and strengthen customer engagement.

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What to watch in Marriott's earnings outlook Marriott's third-quarter earnings are expected to benefit from higher fee income, operating efficiencies and controlled corporate spending.

Management has forecast adjusted EBITDA growth of 7-9% for the quarter, supported by anticipated revenue expansion and the company's asset-light business model.

Beyond the quarterly numbers, investors will closely examine any fresh announcements and management's updated guidance for the full year 2026 and 2027. Commentary on travel demand, room pricing, inflationary pressures and the impact of geopolitical developments will also be important in determining the outlook for Marriott shares.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

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