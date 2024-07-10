At the opening bell, the S&P 500 edged higher by 0.26%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.45%

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose to fresh highs at the open on Wednesday for the fifth straight session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the S&P 500 edged higher by 14.28 points, or 0.26%, at 5,591.26, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.80 points, or 0.45%, to 18,512.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.52 points, or 0.05%, to 39,272.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.28% from 4.30% late on Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield edged down to 4.61% from 4.62%.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!