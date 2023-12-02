US markets surge in November on soft landing hopes; Fed's shifting narratives raise caution
Time and time again, speculation breaks out that the Federal Reserve is poised to ease monetary policy soon enough — spurring even cautious investors to erupt in a spasm of cross-asset buying.
For all the bullish milestones notched by November’s big market surge, recent history offers Wall Street a lesson in caution.
