Wall Street investors will closely track a series of important US economic indicators in the coming week as markets prepare for the Federal Reserve's December monetary policy decision. Employment figures, manufacturing and services activity, consumer sentiment and quarterly corporate earnings are expected to influence investor sentiment.

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The upcoming economic releases will be among the final major data points for 2026, at a time when households, businesses and policymakers continue to grapple with persistent inflation.

The reports could provide fresh clues about the strength of the US economy and the Federal Reserve's room to tighten monetary policy further. Investors will particularly watch for signs of whether another interest rate increase remains possible at the central bank's next meeting, scheduled for December 8-9.

US labour market data: JOLTS and November jobs report The US labour market will be a major focus, with two important employment reports scheduled for release.

On Tuesday, investors will receive the October Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which provides details about job vacancies, hiring and layoffs across sectors such as healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

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The closely watched November employment report is scheduled for Friday. It will provide an assessment of hiring activity across various industries and offer further insight into the health of the labour market.

Recent employment reports have pointed to a relatively resilient jobs market, although signs of moderation have become increasingly visible. Employment growth has remained modest through 2026, with economists describing the situation as a 'low-hire, low-fire' environment.

This indicates that employers are generally reluctant to dismiss existing workers but are also cautious about expanding their workforces.

The latest figures could help investors assess whether the labour market is cooling sufficiently to influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook.

Manufacturing and services activity under scrutiny Business activity across the manufacturing and services sectors will also be in focus.

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The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its manufacturing activity report on Tuesday, followed by its services sector report on Thursday. The reports are expected to indicate whether both segments continued expanding in November.

The services sector is particularly important because it accounts for the largest share of US economic activity and includes industries such as healthcare, transportation, hotels and restaurants.

Apart from activity levels, investors will examine business commentary on operating conditions and rising input costs. Persistent cost pressures could complicate the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring inflation under control.

Consumer sentiment data to provide inflation clues The University of Michigan will release its preliminary December consumer sentiment reading on Friday.

Recent surveys have highlighted concerns among American households about inflation, purchasing power and their ability to plan future spending.

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Higher petrol prices have contributed significantly to inflation concerns. However, easing fuel prices have provided some relief to consumers, helping improve the latest consumer confidence reading released by the Conference Board.

Salesforce and Marvell earnings in focus Corporate earnings will provide another important market trigger, particularly for technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Salesforce is scheduled to announce its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Wednesday, December 2, after US markets close.

Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $3.45 per share, compared with $3.25 in the corresponding quarter last year, representing growth of approximately 6.2%. Revenue is projected to increase 11.7% year on year to $11.46 billion.

Investors will also monitor the company's Agentforce platform and the adoption of autonomous AI agents for signs of future growth.

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Marvell Technology will announce its fiscal third-quarter results on December 1 after market hours. Analysts expect earnings of $1.10 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion. The company's earnings guidance is between $1.05 and $1.15 per share.

The results could influence sentiment towards semiconductor and AI-related stocks.

Wall Street stocks record strongest weekly gains in over a year US equities ended the previous week on a strong note, recovering from several sessions of volatile trading in major technology stocks.

On Friday, the S&P 500 gained 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, rising 2.3%.

For the week, the S&P 500 climbed 5.6%, the Dow gained 5.5% and the Nasdaq advanced 6.7%, marking Wall Street's strongest weekly performance in more than a year.

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About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication.

Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.