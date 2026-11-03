US Midterm Election Results 2026 date today! What Trump's loss mean for gold, Sensex, Nifty, global markets, US bonds?

US Midterm Election Results 2026 date today: The most awaited US Midterm Election Results date has arrived and the final outcome is expected to become public in the next 18-20 hours. However, the first US Midterm Election Result 2026 can be expected by 4:30 AM in India on Wednesday (read 23:00 GMT on Tuesday in the US).

Advertisement

US Midterm Elections | Will there be a setback to Donald Trump? In an NBC poll released on Sunday, quoted by Al Jazeera, 75% of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the state of the US economy, and 51% said they were dissatisfied with their personal financial situation.

Al Jazeera also quoted a Pew Research Centre survey, conducted between September 28 and October 4, suggested that 84 percent of registered voters considered the economy very important to their midterm vote. It was the top issue for 82 percent of respondents who prefer Republican candidates, and 88 percent for those who back Democrats.

Speaking on the possible outcome that we can expect from the US Midterm Election Results 2026, the ICICI Bank's global markets report said, “Republicans currently hold a majority in both chambers. However, Democrats are expected to sweep the midterm i.e., gain control of both the House and the Senate. Democrats are likely to win a simple majority, and this should give control of one or both chambers to more Congressional power and oversight.”

Advertisement

How Trump's loss may impact US stock markets? Expecting an upside in the US stock market, if Trump's Republicn Party suffers a setback in the US Midterm Elections, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Trump's loss would have a direct impact on the US currency and the US bond market. These two assets are expected suffer due to the policy paralysis scenario after Democrats victory, and the smart money is expected to move from the US bond and US dollar to the US equities.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that most of the US indices, including are trading green on Tuesday during the OPpening Bell on Wall Street. This reflects bulls' sentiment amid buzz about the setback to Donald Trump's Republic Party in the US Midterm Election Results 2026.

Advertisement

In the Opening Bell, Dow Jones futures is down by over 0.50%, but the Nasdaq is up 0.80%, S&P 500 index is up by around 0.30%, and Small Cap 2000 index is trading green by 0.42%.

Echoeing with Anuj Gupta's views, the ICICI Bank's global market report said, “A split Congress, however, may increase the chances of a government shutdown as different policy priorities of Democrats and Republicans lead to a gridlock on budget and spending. Shutdowns significantly lower growth rates in the affected quarter, depending on their extent and length.”

The ICICI Bank report went on to add that a divided government could also increase the chances of a standoff on the US debt ceiling in mid2027. Democrats could push for their policy agenda or seek concessions during the negotiations.

Advertisement

US Midterm Election Results | Impact on Sensex, Nifty

Decoding the impact of Trump's loss in the US Midterm Election Results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “A setback to Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections would be a good news for the equities and gold rates across world. We have been witnessing strong buying by FPIs for the last two days. This rally in the key indices of the Indian stock market can be attrobuted to the various pre-poll predictions, which has predicted a setback for Donald Trump on November 3, 2026.”

US Midterm Election Results | Impact on gold rates Expecting big jump in the precious and base metals after the loss of Donald Trump's party, Anuj Gupta said, “Despite a setback in the US Midterm Elections, Donald Trump may exercise the War Power Resolution Act to continue the US-Iran war, but the war may have to face the financial crisis as policy paralysis in the US and Israel is expected after the recent election in these two nations.”

Advertisement

Apart from this, Gupta said, the Iranian leadership is angry with the current leadership of the US and Israel. In the wake of a fractured mandate in Israel and a divided US Congress and Senate, chances are high that oppposition leadership in these two nations may open a back channel talks with Iran, a scenario, which has higher pprobability to find a resolution to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The SEBI-registered expert predicted sharp slump in the crude oil prices, saying, “The Brent Crude oil prices are expected to come around $100/bbl and gold rates are expected to come around $4,200 per ounce. This means the gold price in India may touch ₹1,42,000 by Diwali 2026.”

US Midterm Elections | Sensex, Nifty 50 target by Diwali 2026 Decoding the technical chart pattern of Sensex and Nifty 550 indices after the market close on Tuesday, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “For trend-following traders, 23,650/76500 and 23,600/76300 would now act as key support levels. As long as the market trades above these levels, bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the upside, it could rally towards 23,950–24,000/77500-77800.”

Advertisement

Expecting a high volatility in the Indian stock market on Wednesday, the Kotak Neo expert said that below 23,600/76300, the uptrend would become vulnerable, and traders may prefer to exit their trading long positions.

Conclusion A setback to Donald Trump's Republic Party in the US Midterm Elections is expected to greet ‘Happy Diwali 2026’ in true sens for Indian stock market and gold prices.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).