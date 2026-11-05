US Midterm Election Results 2026 impact: What Trump's loss mean for Sensex, Nifty, gold, silver rates? Experts' views

US Midterm Election Results 2026: The Democrats have secured control of both chambers of the US Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, marking a significant setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The outcome will result in a divided government during the final two years of Trump's presidency.

The Democrats' decisive victories have given them the authority to block key elements of Trump's legislative agenda, reject nominations, take control of congressional committees and launch investigations into his administration. The results also represent a major shift in Washington's political landscape, ending two years of unified Republican control.

For Indian equities, the implications could be particularly significant. A softer US dollar, cooling Treasury yields and lower crude oil prices could support foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, ease inflationary pressures and improve corporate profitability, according to market experts.

Market experts believe the election outcome could provide a favourable backdrop for Indian equities, although geopolitical risks and uncertainty over US trade policies remain key concerns.

US midterm elections results 2026: Why Trump's loss matters for Indian stock market The US midterm elections determine the composition of Congress, which plays an important role in shaping the country's fiscal, economic and trade policies. A Democrat-controlled Congress could make it more difficult for Trump to push through major legislative initiatives and additional government spending.

A divided government may also increase checks and balances on the administration, potentially reducing uncertainty around certain policy decisions.

For India, the implications could extend beyond US domestic politics. A softer dollar, lower US Treasury yields and declining crude oil prices could improve the macroeconomic outlook for an oil-importing economy such as India.

Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, said the US election outcome could be positive for Indian equities as it may help reduce geopolitical uncertainty and ease concerns about a prolonged war.

He said, "A decline in crude prices could ease inflationary pressures, support rupee stability and improve investor sentiment."

Gupta added that foreign institutional investors could increasingly turn towards Indian equities as they recognise the emerging investment potential in the domestic market.

US midterm elections results 2026 impact on crude oil prices, rupee and FII flows One of the biggest potential positives for India could come from a correction in international crude oil prices. India relies heavily on imported crude oil, making domestic inflation, the current account deficit and the rupee sensitive to movements in global oil prices.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said the election outcome could increase political pressure to de-escalate the conflict with Iran and constrain additional war-related expenditure.

She said, "A sustained decline could ease imported inflation, reduce pressure on the current account deficit, support rupee stability and improve corporate margins, thereby providing a favourable backdrop for domestic equities."

Another factor supporting Indian markets could be the cooling of US Treasury yields and the dollar index. Lower US bond yields can make emerging-market assets relatively attractive, potentially encouraging foreign investors to diversify their portfolios.

Sachdeva said expectations of greater fiscal restraint in the US have coincided with a cooling in 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index. This could improve the relative attractiveness of emerging-market investments, including Indian equities.

She added that lower US bond yields, along with a relatively stable rupee, could encourage FIIs to increase their exposure to Indian markets.

What is the outlook for Sensex, Nifty 50? The election outcome comes at a time when Indian equities have witnessed a recovery, supported by improved investor sentiment and renewed foreign institutional buying.

According to Sachdeva, historical trends indicate that US equities have often performed favourably in the months following midterm elections. An improvement in global risk appetite could also benefit emerging markets such as India.

She noted that expectations of greater fiscal discipline in the US, declining bond yields, a softer dollar and lower crude oil prices have contributed to an improvement in market sentiment.

Sachdeva also highlighted strong FII buying in recent sessions and hopes of a possible rationalisation of long-term capital gains taxation for foreign investors as additional factors supporting the near-term outlook. However, any changes in taxation remain speculative at this stage.

The recent buying trend is visible in market data. FIIs recorded net purchases of ₹3,114 crore on November 2, ₹6,836 crore on November 3 and ₹7,284 crore on November 4 in the Indian cash market.

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On the technical front, Sachdeva said the Nifty has staged a sharp recovery from around 22,200 to nearly 24,000 levels.

She identified 24,200 as the immediate resistance for the index. A convincing breakout and sustained movement above this level could pave the way for a further rally towards 24,800, where selling pressure and profit booking may emerge.

US midterm elections results impact on metals Anuj Gupta expects precious and base metals to witness a sharp rally following the setback suffered by Donald Trump's party in the US midterm elections. He said that despite the election setback, Trump could invoke the War Powers Resolution Act to continue the US-Iran conflict. However, the war could face financial constraints amid expectations of policy paralysis in both the US and Israel following their recent electoral developments.

Gupta further said that Iran's leadership remains unhappy with the current administrations in the US and Israel. With Israel witnessing a fractured mandate and the US Congress divided, opposition leaders in both countries could explore backchannel negotiations with Iran.

The SEBI-registered analyst also predicted a sharp correction in crude oil prices. "Brent crude oil prices are expected to come down to around $100 per barrel, while gold prices could reach $4,200 per ounce. This means gold prices in India may touch ₹1,42,000 by Diwali 2026," he said.