US Midterm Elections results impact on India-US trade deal: Experts decode how Trump's loss will affect big investments

US Midterm Elections Results 2026 | India-US Trade Deal | Stocks to buy: The loss suffered by President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections shifts the dynamics of the ongoing India-US Trade Deal. While trade policy and executive agreements remain largely within the domain of the White House, losing congressional control alters the leverage, timeline, and Congressional oversight surrounding the final pact.

According to stock market experts, Trump's loss in the US Midterm Elections Results 2026 creates a complex, high-stakes dynamic for the future of the India-US trade deal. They said that Donald Trump will now push for a foreign policy win, which is expected to accelerate the negotiations for the India-US trade deal. They said that a softer US dollar, cooling Treasury yields and lower crude oil prices could support foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, ease inflationary pressures and improve corporate profitability. They also expected a sharp rise in precious and base metal prices in the commodity segment.

US midterm election results impact on the India-US trade deal Decoding the impact of the US midterm election results on the India-US trade deal, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that the US President Donald Trump’s setback in the US midterm elections creates a complex, high-stakes dynamic for the future of the India-US trade deal. Having suffered a notable loss of political ground at home, the administration may feel heightened pressure to secure swift, tangible foreign policy victories. This political vulnerability could incentivise the White House to aggressively wield executive powers to fast-track a bilateral trade agreement, thereby intensifying pressure on New Delhi to reach a compromise quickly.

However, this urgency is likely to coincide with significantly tougher negotiating terms. Washington may push much harder for sweeping access to Indian markets—particularly in sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy—while steadfastly maintaining strict protective tariffs on Indian goods.

“The US midterm election results have strengthened domestic opposition within a newly empowered legislative branch, meaning any wide-ranging trade concessions will face far deeper scrutiny and potential pushback in Congress. For India, this political shifting landscape means navigating a delicate tightrope: managing accelerated US pressure for a quick deal while rigorously safeguarding domestic economic interests, agricultural livelihoods, and strategic autonomy against lopsided terms,” Seema added.

Relief for H-1B Visa applicants, Russian sanctions “One of the most immediate benefits for India may come outside pure trade goods. Recent executive moves—such as high filing fees for H-1B petitions—face mounting scrutiny from Democrats who oppose economic disruptions for American tech companies reliant on Indian talent. Increased oversight could limit further restrictive measures on skilled immigration,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research.

Gorakshkar said that Trump’s threats of secondary sanctions on nations buying Russian oil (such as under the Graham Act framework) may see softened enforcement or more pragmatic waivers as Congress pushes back against policies that risk spiking global energy prices. This gives India greater flexibility to manage its energy security.

US Midterm Elections | How will it impact big investments? On how it will impact the big investments, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “The US Midterm Elections outcome are going to put the US dollar and the US bond yields under pressure, leading to rise in the FPI flow in India. It is also expected to fuel the AI meltdown and the KOSPI crash in the Asian markets today should be seen from this angle only. So, I am expecting a big return in the risky assets like equities, gold, silver, and other base metals.”

Expecting an easing of tensions in the Middle East, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "Despite a setback in the US Midterm Elections, Donald Trump may exercise the War Powers Resolution Act to continue the US-Iran war, but the war may have to face a financial crisis due to policy paralysis in the US, and Israel is expected to face one after the recent election in these two nations.”

Apart from this, Gupta said, the Iranian leadership is angry with the current leadership of the US and Israel. In the wake of a fractured mandate in Israel and a divided US Congress and Senate, chances are high that opposition leadership in these two nations may open back-channel talks with Iran, a scenario that has a higher probability of finding a resolution to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Equities, gold to silver| Experts unveil investment strategy Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said that Trump's loss in the US Midterm Elections is expected to bring big relief for the H-1B Visas for skilled labour, which is good news for the Indian IT segment. Likewise, the US administration is expected to soften its stance on Russian sanctions, making it easier for countries like India to fulfil bilateral business commitments, a news which may bring cheers for the Indian industries.

On how to invest in the aftermath of the US Midterm Election Results, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “I would suggest investors enhance their exposure to risky assets, allocating funds to equities, gold and silver. However, for investors with low risk appetite, investing in the Nifty 100 and Nifty 500 ETFs can be a good option, as it is expected to deliver up to 15% returns by the end of this financial year.”