Stock market today: Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their two-session winning streak on Friday as rising crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment. Sustained institutional buying, however, offered some support to the market. Meanwhile, hotter-than-expected core US inflation has added to concerns about the Federal Reserve's December policy decision, with investors assessing whether interest rates could rise further instead of coming down.

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US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose to 3.8% in October from 3.6% in September, in line with expectations. However, core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased to 3.3%, against forecasts of 3.2%. Core prices also rose 0.3% for the third consecutive month.

While headline inflation could ease in the coming months following the sharp decline in oil prices since late October, persistent core inflation indicates that underlying price pressures remain elevated. This is particularly important because the Fed closely monitors core inflation when assessing the sustainability of price pressures.

The Nifty 50 opened lower at 25,839 and touched an intraday low of 25,666.75. The 30-stock BSE Sensex also opened lower at 84,093 before slipping to an intraday low of 83,547. Sensex fell 781.5 points to the day's low, while Nifty 50 shed 218 points to its intraday low.

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Is a Fed rate hike in December now likely? The latest inflation reading has weakened the case for near-term monetary easing, with core inflation remaining sticky despite softer consumer spending. Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura, believes the combination of higher PCE inflation and resilient US economic growth strengthens the possibility of a rate hike rather than a rate cut.

"The acceleration in US PCE inflation to 3.8% in October from 3.6% in September, coupled with core inflation rising to 3.3%, significantly weakens the case for near-term Fed rate cuts. Strong US economic growth further reinforces the likelihood of a 25-bps rate hike in December, rather than monetary easing," Bolinjkar said.

Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings, also sees a strong possibility of a December hike, despite signs of weakening consumer demand.

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"What stands out is that inflation-adjusted consumer spending was almost flat in October, yet rising core inflation may still push the Fed to raise rates, even as demand softens. A December hike now looks highly likely," Sharan said.

How will US inflation and a possible Fed rate hike impact Sensex, Nifty? A prolonged period of higher US interest rates could have implications for emerging markets, including India, through its impact on bond yields, the dollar and foreign investment flows.

Bolinjkar said elevated US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar could moderate foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows into emerging markets, put pressure on the rupee and constrain further expansion in equity valuations.

However, he believes resilient domestic consumption, improving corporate earnings and sustained domestic institutional investor (DII) inflows could cushion Indian equities against external volatility. He remains cautiously optimistic about Indian markets, although the Fed's policy trajectory, dollar strength and global bond yields will remain important determinants of near-term sentiment.

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Sharan similarly cautioned that a firmer dollar and higher US yields could weigh on the rupee and foreign investment flows into India. However, he pointed out that lower crude oil prices could provide a partial cushion and give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) some room to manoeuvre.

Impact on Gold prices Gold prices may remain range-bound in the near term as expectations of further US Federal Reserve monetary tightening limit the upside, despite a strong recovery from recent lows.

Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said the outlook for precious metals would depend heavily on the Fed's monetary policy trajectory, with expectations of further rate hikes likely to influence bullion prices.

Gold is likely to consolidate between $3,550 (approximately ₹1,21,500) and $3,700 (approximately ₹1,27,000) until a fresh trend emerges next week, Chainani said.

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Meanwhile, gold has recovered nearly 5% from its recent low of $3,426.80 to around $3,633 on the COMEX. MCX gold is trading near ₹1,24,300. Silver has also rebounded nearly 10%, with COMEX prices recovering from $38.19 to around $43.50.

Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst at Choice Broking, attributed the recovery to buying at lower levels, short-covering, a weaker US dollar and improving technology-sector sentiment.

"The rebound in bullion prices has been supported by lower-level buying and short-covering, alongside a weaker US dollar and improving sentiment around the technology sector," More said.

However, expectations of continued Fed tightening could restrict further gains, keeping gold sensitive to movements in the dollar and interest rate expectations.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.