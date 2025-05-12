US Pharma stocks Pfizer, Amgen, Merck & Co. jump over 3% on Wall Street open after Trump cut drug prices

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published12 May 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Pharma stocks on Wall Street jumped on the US market open on Monday, May 12, after US President Donald Trump announced the drug price cuts for America.
US Stocks Today: Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Amgen, and Merck & Co. shares jumped more than 3 per cent at the Wall Street open on Monday, May 12, after the US President announced that he is going to cut drug prices by 59 per cent for sale inside America. 

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon) 

