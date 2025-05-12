US Pharma stocks Pfizer, Amgen, Merck & Co. jump over 3% on Wall Street open after Trump cut drug prices

US Stocks Today: Pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, Amgen, and Merck & Co. shares jumped more than 3 per cent at the Wall Street open on Monday, May 12, after the US President announced that he is going to cut drug prices by 59 per cent for sale inside America.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.