US poll outcome may not pose a risk to FII inflows

Analysts expect foreign capital flows into Indian stocks to continue unabated, irrespective of the outcome of the US presidential elections, as they expect central banks globally to keep the liquidity taps open.

So far this year, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped in $6.66 billion in the Indian stock market.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex closed at 40,261.13, up 503.55 points or 1.27%. The Nifty gained 144.35 points or 1.24% to 11,813.50.

Analysts are optimistic that emerging markets, including India, will continue to attract capital flows as long as global central banks maintain ultra-loose monetary policy stance to support growth amid the covid-led disruptions.

India is one of the top countries in terms of the yield spread over US treasuries and could perhaps experience more capital inflow, should US interest rates remain low for long, and global investors seek high-yielding assets, UBS said.

“There is also a strong chance that Democrats have a majority in the Senate, which implies higher fiscal spending. Fed will remain tolerant of it, with the central bank recently articulating that it will stand pat on interest rates for the next three years," said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst, institutional equities, Yes Securities.

As India remains the top performer in October among global peers with its benchmark indices rallying over 3% in dollar terms, and the MSCI World declining around 3%, foreign money is expected to be sticky, according to analysts.

“While Indian markets are attune to global market events, long-term performance of Indian equities has been a function of the performance of the domestic economy rather than international forces. As such Indian equity investors may use any short-term market volatility resulting from the US election results to invest with a 3-5 year investment horizon," said Axis Mutual Fund.

While the US election results are keenly awaited, the stock markets may have already declared the winner.

“The stock market has a strong track record of correctly ‘predicting’ the outcome of presidential elections. Whenever US equities were up in the three months leading up to election day, the incumbent party won and whenever they were down, the incumbent party lost," said Axis Mutual Fund.

Since 1932, this methodology has correctly predicted the winner 86% of the time, or 19 of the last 22 presidential elections. So, with the S&P 500 Index up around 4% since August, markets seem to be pricing in a victory for Donald Trump .

To be sure, analysts said investors must be careful not to make decisions solely based on the outcome of the presidential elections. On an average, there will be very little difference in long-term equity returns whether the Republicans or Democrats come to power, as Presidents do not operate inside a vacuum, and there are many other factors that can influence markets such as valuations, interest rates and inflation.

