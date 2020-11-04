US polls 2020: Here’s what market watchers say about the election

It’s still early on US election night, with some easy wins for both sides in the bag but many results yet to be decided. Still, investors haven’t been sitting aside as votes are counted amid volatile markets. S&P 500 futures have swung between a gain of 2.1% and a loss of 1%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell as low as 0.79%, a decline of 11 basis points, before paring the drop. The Bloomberg Dollar Index rallied 1% before giving up some of the gains.