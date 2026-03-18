The West Asia conflict has roiled oil and equities worldwide. But a new threat is emerging: stress in the US private credit market. If this pain deepens, market veterans say, the stress could flood into already-battered global stocks, triggering a larger pullback from an emerging market (EM) like India.
Will US private credit stress deepen pain in Indian equity markets?
SummaryThe US private credit market is facing rising defaults in its first major test after a decade-long boom. Market veterans say that could exacerbate global risk-off sentiment, driving away flows from emerging markets like India.
The West Asia conflict has roiled oil and equities worldwide. But a new threat is emerging: stress in the US private credit market. If this pain deepens, market veterans say, the stress could flood into already-battered global stocks, triggering a larger pullback from an emerging market (EM) like India.
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