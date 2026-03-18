Will US private credit stress deepen pain in Indian equity markets?

Banking giant Morgan Stanley has restricted withdrawals from one of its private credit funds after investors sought to redeem their money, while JPMorgan Chase has reportedly marked down the value of some loans linked to private credit funds after assessing the impact of market turbulence on software companies. Blue Owl reportedly plans to “permanently restrict investors from withdrawing cash from its inaugural private retail debt fund”. Earlier this month, BlackRock restricted withdrawals from one of its large debt funds after a spike in redemption requests.