US private equity firm Stonepeak to acquire NZ’s Arvida Group in $746

ARVIDA-M

Reuters
Published22 Jul 2024, 06:27 AM IST
US private equity firm Stonepeak to acquire NZ's Arvida Group in $746
US private equity firm Stonepeak to acquire NZ’s Arvida Group in $746

*

Offer stands at NZ$1.70 per Arvida share

*

Bid reflects 65% premium to stock's last close

*

Shares surge as much as 57.3%

July 22 - U.S.-based private equity firm Stonepeak will buy out New Zealand's Arvida Group for NZ$1.24 billion excluding debt, as the investment firm looks to cash in on the demand for retirement-living and aged-care services.

Stonepeak, which has assets of around $71.2 billion, late Sunday said it is offering NZ$1.70 per Arvida share, which reflects a 65% premium to Arvida's last close on Friday.

"Demand for high-quality retirement living in New Zealand has demonstrated strong resiliency through cycles and attractive growth in recent years," Stonepeak said in a statement.

Shares of Arvida gained as much as 57.3% at NZ$1.62. Stock hit its highest level in more than two years, and marked its biggest intraday jump.

Arvida shares hit their highest levels since June 3, 2022.

The New Zealand-based company said on Monday it had accepted the offer, which was not subject to any financing or due diligence conditions.

Last December, Arvida said it had received a takeover approach in September, without giving further details around the timing of the offer.

Shares of the company had hit a monthly high of NZ$1.26 on Sept. 22. The stock has since dragged 18.5% to a close of NZ$1.03 on Friday.

Arvida in December rejected a same NZ$1.70 apiece buyout approach from an offshore infrastructure fund on account of the offer being highly conditional and not in the best interests of shareholders.

Arvida, however, accepted Stonepeak's takeover offer on the back of the deal offering a compelling value and high certainty to completion.

Reuters could not immediately confirm if Stonepeak was the firm that had previously offered to take Arvida private.

Shares of rivals such as Ryman Healthcare and Summerset on Monday jumped 7.7% and 2.25, respectively.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$1 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
2 Hrs

2 of 7Read Full Story
3

3 of 7Read Full Story
19.50 L

4 of 7Read Full Story
250 MTPA

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹18.05 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹100/kg

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 06:27 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUS private equity firm Stonepeak to acquire NZ’s Arvida Group in $746

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,217.000.00
    Chennai
    75,657.000.00
    Delhi
    74,485.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,485.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue