US pushes to keep B-52 Bombers going as pressure from China grows

The B-52’s engines sit side by side in four pods—two on each wing—and the toughest part of the program has been reconfiguring them, said Scott Ames, Rolls-Royce’s program director for the B-52. On business jets, they are placed on either side of an aircraft. Fuel pipes and cooling systems have had to be rerouted, and a live test of the new engines is scheduled for the fall at a National Aeronautics and Space Administration facility in Mississippi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}