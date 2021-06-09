Wall Street’s top regulator is calling for a broad-based review of the rules that underpin trading in the U.S. equities market.

Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Wednesday that he asked the agency’s staff to examine a range of issues related to stock trading including so-called best execution requirements. He also said that the stock-trade settlement process could be shortened to the same day.

“I believe shortening the standard settlement cycle could reduce costs and risks in our markets," he said in remarks prepared for a speech during the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

