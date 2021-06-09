OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >US SEC Chairman proposes review of rules underpinning stock trading

Wall Street’s top regulator is calling for a broad-based review of the rules that underpin trading in the U.S. equities market.

Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said on Wednesday that he asked the agency’s staff to examine a range of issues related to stock trading including so-called best execution requirements. He also said that the stock-trade settlement process could be shortened to the same day.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

“I believe shortening the standard settlement cycle could reduce costs and risks in our markets," he said in remarks prepared for a speech during the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout