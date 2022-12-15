US SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 07:23 AM IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to implement a set of changes that may hugely impact the American equity market structure
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has voted to implement a set of changes that may hugely impact the American equity market structure
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to propose some of the biggest changes to American equity market structure in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting transparency and fairness while increasing competition for individual investors' stock orders.