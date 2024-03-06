US Senator Bob Menendez Indicted Again in US Bribery Case
US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife were re-indicted by prosecutors who added obstruction of justice charges to existing criminal counts, widely expanding the case days after another defendant pleaded guilty.
