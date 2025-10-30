Ditch the familiar? Why Indian wealth managers are betting on US smids for better returns
- Indian wealth managers are turning to US smallcap and midcap stocks, betting that interest rate cuts, an earnings rebound, and cooling inflation could deliver stronger returns than India’s overheated markets.
Mumbai: Some of India’s leading wealth managers looking beyond the country’s bustling markets for global diversification are zeroing in on US smallcap and midcap stocks, expecting these to deliver better returns than their overheated domestic counterparts.
While US small and medium enterprises have posted muted earnings in recent years because of high inflation, supply chain disruptions, and elevated interest rates, a number of factors now favour them.