Over the past year, the US’s S&P Midcap 400 and Smallcap 600 indices gained slightly over 6% each, while India’s Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 250 rose 8% and 2%, respectively. But over a 5-year period, while the S&P Midcap 400 index gained 12% and the Smallcap 600 about 11%, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 250 jumped 27% each.