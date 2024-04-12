US Steel Shareholders Approve Nippon Steel’s $14.1 Billion Takeover Offer
United States Steel Corp. shareholders voted in favor of a $14.1 billion takeover offer by Nippon Steel Corp., leaving the fate of the deal for the iconic American steelmaker to the realm of US regulators and politics.
