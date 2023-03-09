US stock futures slip ahead of key jobs data: Markets wrap3 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 07:15 PM IST
- Investors are digesting Jerome Powell’s signaling after the Federal Reserve chief told lawmakers no decision had been made on the pace of the next move
US equity futures slipped and benchmark Treasury yields held close to the 4% mark on Thursday, as investors waited for labor market data that could reinforce expectations of a bigger Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
