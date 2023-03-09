US stock futures slip ahead of key jobs data: Markets wrap

Stocks S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:11 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% The MSCI World index was little changed S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.8% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0557 The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.1886 The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 136.23 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.9794 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $21,598.06 Ether fell 1.5% to $1,529.86 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.00% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.68% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.80% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed Gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,820.80 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

