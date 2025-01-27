US Stock Market News LIVE: Nasdaq futures dropped 5% along with US technology stocks amid fears that a more affordable artificial intelligence model from China could challenge the dominance of US tech companies. Nvidia Corp. tumbled 12% in U.S. premarket trading, potentially marking its largest-ever market capitalization loss if the decline persists.
US Stock Market News LIVE: Dow E-minis, S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis down
US Stock Market News LIVE: As of 06:56 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis dropped by 415 points, or 0.93%, S&P 500 E-minis fell by 151.75 points, or 2.47%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis declined by 928.75 points, or 4.24%.
US Stock Market News LIVE: What's the buzz around DeepSeek?
US Stock Market News LIVE: The buzz around DeepSeek gained momentum over the weekend, with tech analysts noting that the company’s AI model delivers performance on par with the world’s top chatbots, but at a much lower cost. For stock traders, this raises concerns about the inflated valuations of AI-related stocks and Silicon Valley’s business model, which relies heavily on large-scale research and development investments.
US Stock Market News LIVE: Global markets suffer too
US Stock Market News LIVE: In Europe, ASML Holding NV dropped 10%, marking its largest decline since October, which contributed to a 0.6% decline in the Stoxx 600 index.
Asian shares outside of China also suffered, with Japan's Advantest, a supplier to Nvidia, dropping 8.5%, and chipmaker Tokyo Electron declining by 5%. In India, tech stocks faced significant losses, as the Nifty IT index fell 3.3% on Monday.
US Stock Market News LIVE: Bitcoin also declined to 11-day low amid tech selloff
US Stock Market News LIVE: On Monday, Bitcoin dropped below $100,000, reaching its lowest point in 11 days. Analysts linked the decline to a wave of caution triggered by the growing popularity of a Chinese artificial intelligence model, which led to a selloff in Western AI-related stocks.
US Stock Market News LIVE: Other US tech stocks fall too
US Stock Market News LIVE: Amid Deepseek fear, other tech stocks like Tesla, Amazon, and Meta also witnessed a significant decline by over 2% during early trading in Europe.
US Stock Market News LIVE: Nvidia stock tumbles 7%
US Stock Market News LIVE: Nvidia Corp. tumbled 7% in U.S. premarket trading, positioning itself for the largest market capitalization drop in its history if the decline persists. Meanwhile, trading activity in Nasdaq 100 futures surged, with volumes approximately four times the 30-day average, according to Bloomberg data.
US Stock Market News LIVE: Nasdaq futures slide 5%, S&P 500 falls over 3%
US Stock Market News LIVE: Nasdaq futures dropped more than 5%, driven by a selloff in U.S. technology stocks amid rising concerns about a more affordable artificial intelligence model from China that could challenge the dominance of U.S. tech companies. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures declined by up to 3%.