US Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq plunges 5%, Nvidia stock cracks over 7% on DeepSeek fear

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq futures fell over by 5%, accompanied by a selloff in U.S. technology stocks, as concerns grew over a more cost-effective artificial intelligence model from China potentially disrupting the dominance of U.S. tech firms. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures slid by as much as 3%.