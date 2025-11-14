US stock market crash: Nasdaq, Dow log worst day in a month on worries over slower Fed rate cuts; Nvidia, Tesla slump

Wall Street major indices logged their weakest session in a month, as investors booked profits following the end of the longest government shutdown in history.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Nov 2025, 06:31 AM IST
US stock market crash: Nasdaq, Dow log worst day in a month on worries over slower Fed rate cuts; Nvidia, Tesla slump
All three major U.S. stock indices recorded their sharpest single-day percentage drop in more than a month.

The S&P 500 slid 1.66% to close at 6,737.49, the Nasdaq dropped 2.29% to 22,870.36, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.65% to finish at 47,457.22.

Shares of several top-performing U.S. stocks slipped, as investors grew cautious about lofty valuations driven by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence.

Nvidia—the world’s most valuable company—fell 3.6%, Tesla declined 6.6%, and Broadcom dropped 4.3%.

Why did the US stock market crash?

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Thursday as investors dialed back expectations of interest rate cuts amid rising inflation concerns and mixed views among Federal Reserve officials about the strength of the U.S. economy.

In recent days, more Fed policymakers have expressed caution about proceeding with additional rate cuts, bringing market-implied odds of a December reduction down to nearly 50%. Officials pointed to lingering inflation pressures and a relatively steady labor market, even after two rate cuts earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government shutdown ended after 43 days, which had unsettled investors and interrupted the regular release of economic data.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets
