US stock market dips on Fed rate hike fear. Disney, Boeing among top losers2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
US stock market witnessed sell-off pressure on renewed fear of US Fed rate hike due to rise in US inflation
US stock market: On account of renewed fear of US Fed rate hike post-rise in US inflation, Wall Street indices witnessed sell off pressure on Friday session. Nasdaq index fell around 0.68 per cent on Friday. On weekly basis, the tech index of the US stock market went down by 2.34 per cent and for the first time in 2023, Nasdaq ended lower on two weeks in a row. S&P 500 index went off 0.11 per cent but in week-on-week terms, the index logged losses to the tune of 0.61 per cent. However, Dow Jones ended higher on Friday by 0.30 per cent while on weekly basis, it ended 0.44 per cent higher.
