US stock market faces potentially bumpy autumn, Wall Street analysts warn

The analysts’ cautious outlook for U.S. stocks presents a contrast to the so-called TINA—or “There Is No Alternative"—motto that has dominated investors’ outlook for much of the past year. Because yields on other assets such as bonds have been so low, many investors have justified their continuous bullish positioning in stocks. Accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve has provided a continuous boost for equities this year, too, as has the lure of big investment returns from a swath of companies, ranging from meme stocks to Covid-19 beneficiaries.