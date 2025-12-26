US stock market holiday: Is Wall Street open or closed on Friday, 26 December post Christmas? See Nasdaq, NYSE calendar

US Stock Market Holiday, December 26: The US stock markets, including Nasdaq and NYSE, were closed for trading on December 25 due to Christmas. However, the stock markets will be open on Friday, December 26, for normal trading.

The US stock markets will be open on Friday despite President Donald Trump's announcement that it will be a federal holiday.

What does Trump's order say? “All executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, and Friday, Dec. 26, 2025,” says the executive order.

However, the Wall Street is not taking any extra holidays even though federal offices take an off on that day.

There was no US stock market holiday on Christmas Eve as well, but the Wall Street had opted for an early close.

NYSE, Nasdaq trading time on December 26 The NYSE and Nasdaq will continue with their normal trading times on December 26, which is a day after Christmas.

The US stock market will open at 9:30 am ET on Friday, December 16 and continue with its normal trading hours. It will close at 4:30 pm ET. On Christmas Eve, the markets closed at 1 pm ET, and this is the first time they are opening since then.

Stock market holidays allow investors to have time to decide what they want to do next.

During Wednesday's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09% to 48,399.74 points, while the S&P 500 index dropped 0.01% to 6,909.09 points. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.06% to 23,542.31 points at the US stock market open on Wednesday.

When is the next US stock market holiday? There are no more US stock market holidays in 2025. The next Wall Street holiday falls on January 1, 2026, during New Year.

The stock markets will operate as usual on December 31, which is New Year's Eve.

US stock market holidays 2026 Here is a list of US stock market holidays in 2026, as per the official NYSE holiday calendar:

New Year’s Day — Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, January 18

Washington’s Birthday — Monday, February 15

Good Friday — Friday, March 26

Memorial Day — Monday, May 31

Juneteenth National Independence Day (observed) — Friday, June 18

Independence Day (observed) — Monday, July 5

Labor Day — Monday, September 6

Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 25