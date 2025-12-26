US stock market holiday: Is Wall Street open or closed on Friday, 26 December post Christmas? See Nasdaq, NYSE calendar

US stock market holiday: The US stock markets will be open on Friday despite President Donald Trump's announcement that it will be a federal holiday as the Wall Street is not taking any extra offs.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published26 Dec 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Check US stock market holiday on Friday, December 26
Check US stock market holiday on Friday, December 26(An AI-generated image)

US Stock Market Holiday, December 26: The US stock markets, including Nasdaq and NYSE, were closed for trading on December 25 due to Christmas. However, the stock markets will be open on Friday, December 26, for normal trading.

The US stock markets will be open on Friday despite President Donald Trump's announcement that it will be a federal holiday.

What does Trump's order say?

“All executive departments and agencies of the federal government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, and Friday, Dec. 26, 2025,” says the executive order.

However, the Wall Street is not taking any extra holidays even though federal offices take an off on that day.

There was no US stock market holiday on Christmas Eve as well, but the Wall Street had opted for an early close.

Also Read | Wall Street flat in shortened Christmas eve trading, Nike jumps 4.7%

NYSE, Nasdaq trading time on December 26

The NYSE and Nasdaq will continue with their normal trading times on December 26, which is a day after Christmas.

The US stock market will open at 9:30 am ET on Friday, December 16 and continue with its normal trading hours. It will close at 4:30 pm ET. On Christmas Eve, the markets closed at 1 pm ET, and this is the first time they are opening since then.

Stock market holidays allow investors to have time to decide what they want to do next.

Also Read | Are US stock markets closed on Christmas Eve? Check details here

During Wednesday's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09% to 48,399.74 points, while the S&P 500 index dropped 0.01% to 6,909.09 points. The Nasdaq Composite also fell 0.06% to 23,542.31 points at the US stock market open on Wednesday.

When is the next US stock market holiday?

There are no more US stock market holidays in 2025. The next Wall Street holiday falls on January 1, 2026, during New Year.

The stock markets will operate as usual on December 31, which is New Year's Eve.

Also Read | Are banks closed today, 25 December, due to Christmas? Details inside

US stock market holidays 2026

Here is a list of US stock market holidays in 2026, as per the official NYSE holiday calendar:

New Year’s Day — Thursday, January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — Monday, January 18

Washington’s Birthday — Monday, February 15

Good Friday — Friday, March 26

Memorial Day — Monday, May 31

Juneteenth National Independence Day (observed) — Friday, June 18

Independence Day (observed) — Monday, July 5

Labor Day — Monday, September 6

Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 25

Christmas Day — Friday, December 25.

NasdaqUS StocksUS Stock Markets
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsUS stock market holiday: Is Wall Street open or closed on Friday, 26 December post Christmas? See Nasdaq, NYSE calendar
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.