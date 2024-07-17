US stock market: Intel shares buck the chips rout, rise 8%

  • Chip stocks plunged on worries over trade curbs on companies giving China access to advanced semiconductor technology

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 11:09 PM IST
Intel has been investing heavily to restore its lost manufacturing edge since it fell behind TSMC. AFP
Intel has been investing heavily to restore its lost manufacturing edge since it fell behind TSMC. AFP

Intel Corp. shares bucked the chips rout on Wednesday, rising as much as 8.2 per cent on speculations that the company could benefit from policies under either a Biden or Trump administration.

Chip stocks plunged on worries over trade curbs on companies giving China access to advanced semiconductor technology.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank 4 per cent.

Also Read | Nvidia CEO Huang says no task is beneath him: ‘Have cleaned more toilets than…’

According to a Bloomberg report, the Biden administration has told US allies, including the Netherlands, that it is considering using the most severe trade restrictions available if companies such as Tokyo Electron and ASML continue giving China access to advanced semiconductor technology.

The US is also weighing additional sanctions on specific Chinese chip companies linked to Huawei Technologies Co., the report said.

Meanwhile, former US president Donald Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek that Taiwan should pay the US for its defense as it does not give the country anything, sending TSMC's US-listed shares down 6 per cent.

“Taiwan took our chip business from us,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek.

Also Read | Tata Electronics signs tech pact with US chip firm for Dholera fabrication plant

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest contract chip maker and leading supplier of advanced processors that power everything from AI applications to fighter jets.

Most American semiconductor companies are heavily reliant on business with China.

Intel has been investing heavily to restore its lost manufacturing edge since it fell behind TSMC. It is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of US Chips Act with $19.5 billion in federal grants and loans and hopes to secure another $25 billion in tax breaks.

Also Read | ASML Shows Off $380 Million, 165-Ton Machine Behind AI Shift

Wall street

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, pulled down by megacap chip and tech stocks.

At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 224.37 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 41,178.85, the S&P 500 was down 71.22 points, or 1.26 per cent, at 5,595.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 487.64 points, or 2.63 per cent, at 18,021.70.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
7%

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
10%

6 of 7Read Full Story
20 Yrs

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 11:09 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsUS stock market: Intel shares buck the chips rout, rise 8%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue