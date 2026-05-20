US Stock Market Today LIVE: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq today; top movers, Fed, earnings updates

US Stock Market Today LIVE: The US stock futures indicated a mildly positive start on Wednesday, 20 May, after remaining under pressure for the past three straight sessions, weighed down by rising bond yields and a lack of progress in negotiations between the US and Iran, which continued to keep market sentiment cautious.
The positive start came after Wall Street ended in the red over the last three trading sessions, weighed down by rising bond yields and a lack of progress in negotiations between the US and Iran, which continued to keep market sentiment cautious.
The 30-year Treasury yield climbed one basis point on Wednesday to 5.19%, marking its highest level in nearly 19 years. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.67% after touching a 16-month high of 4.7% in the previous session.
Higher bond yields have continued to cap Wall Street’s rally as speculation intensified that the US Federal Reserve may opt for another rate hike before year-end rather than a rate cut.
Technology stocks have so far supported Wall Street’s rally, but rising bond yields are increasingly weighing on the sector, as valuations remain heavily dependent on expectations of strong future earnings growth.
The release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes later on Wednesday is expected to dictate the near-term direction of precious metals. Investors will closely track the minutes for further insights into the Fed’s latest policy meeting, where policymakers decided to keep interest rates unchanged in the 3.50%–3.75% range.
However, analysts believe the impact of the minutes could remain limited following recent macroeconomic data. Latest inflation readings showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.8%, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed to 6.0%.
Earlier data also showed that the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3%, with the US economy adding more than 115,000 jobs. As a result, analysts increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates elevated for longer, while speculation is also growing that policymakers could still consider another rate hike before the end of the year.
WTI crude oil fell $3.13 a barrel on Wednesday to trade near $100.87, extending losses for a second straight session as hopes of a possible US-Iran agreement eased some geopolitical risk premium.
Brent crude also slipped another $3 to the day’s low of $108 per barrel.
US President Donald Trump said the conflict with Iran could end “very quickly,” while also warning that Washington could resume strikes in the coming days if negotiations fail.
In response, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reportedly issued a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, threatening to extend the Middle East conflict “beyond the region” if the US and Israel resume attacks against Tehran.
Kotak Securities expects the near-term crude oil direction to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines, Strait of Hormuz shipping flows, and US inventory data. The brokerage said any diplomatic breakthrough may pressure prices further, while renewed supply disruptions could quickly revive bullish momentum across the crude complex.
Chip giant Nvidia is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings after the market close.
According to Vested Finance, investors are treating Nvidia’s earnings as a major macro event, with expectations that the results could determine whether the AI rally still has momentum left or whether the semiconductor boom is beginning to slow.
Despite months of explosive gains across the broader AI trade, the brokerage highlighted that Nvidia itself has lagged behind several semiconductor peers this year. As a result, investors are now focusing less on headline growth and more on whether demand can continue accelerating amid rising competition and increasing concerns over valuations.
The broader AI rally has clearly cooled over the past week. However, the brokerage added that many investors still believe Nvidia has the ability to revive momentum if it delivers another strong quarterly performance and raises guidance once again.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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