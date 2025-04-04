US Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq crashes over 5%, Dow down 3.9% after China’s tariff move

US Stock Market LIVE: Wall Street on Friday, April 4, opened lower after China announced that it is set to impose 34 per cent additional tariffs on all imports from the United States in retaliation to US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement.

Investor fears rise for a potential escalation of a trade war between the United States and other nations.

At 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) opened 2.45 per cent lower at 39,551.47 points, compared to 40,545.93 points at the previous US market close.

Marketwatch data shows that the Dow Jones is currently trading 3.81 per cent lower at 39,012.84 points, as per the early trading session.

Other US benchmark equity indices like the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.86 per cent to 16,077.44 points at the Wall Street open on Friday, compared to 16,550.61 points at the previous trading close.

Nasdaq crashed after US market open dropping more than 5 per cent amid a wider stock market selloff.

The S&P 500 index also opened 2.48 per cent lower at 5,262.47 points, compared to 5,396.52 points at Thursday's US market close. The S&P 500 on Friday lost 3.62 per cent, trading at 5,200.46 points, according to the early market session.

China Tariffs On Friday, April 4, China announced that it is set to impose an additional 34 per cent tariff on all goods imported from the United States as a counter-move to the reciprocal tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on April 2.

“China Played It Wrong, They Panicked - The One Thing They Cannot Afford To Do!” said US President Donald Trump in his social media post on Truth Social after China's tariff announcement.

According to multiple agency reports, China is set to implement the 34 per cent tariff rate on all imports from the United States from April 10, 2025.

“The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfil international obligations such as non-proliferation,” Commerce Ministry of China said, reported the news agency Reuters.

US Stocks Chipmaking giant Nvidia shares tanked 7.2 per cent to $94.46 at 10:36 a.m. (EDT) after the US markets opened on Friday, compared to $101.80 at the previous Wall Street close.

Nvidia stock has taken a hit as investors' concerns rise due to the exposure in its manufacturing operations in China. The shares of Nvidia Corp were trading more than 4 per cent lower in the pre-market session before the stock market opened for the Western nation.

Apple shares which were trading 3.8 per cent lower in the pre-market session on Friday, dropped 4.72 per cent to $193.67 after the stock markets opened in New York, compared to $203.19 at the previous US market close.