US stock market LIVE updates: Dow Jones trades flat; Xi Jinping US visit, US-Iran news in focus

US stock market live today: The US stock futures traded mixed in Wednesday’s session, September 23, after the Nasdaq 100 index logged back-to-back record highs, powered by an extended rally in AI-linked stocks.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 futures were marginally higher as of 5 a.m. ET, hovering near their all-time high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures remained flat after climbing 0.5% in the previous session and closing at a record high, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also marginally up by 0.04%.
Wall Street is receiving strong support from the sustained decline in crude oil prices, raising optimism that inflation can be brought under control, while the market is also benefiting from renewed buying in chip and technology stocks.
Oil prices remained lower in Wednesday’s trade after posting losses for five straight days, as markets assessed efforts to restore oil flows disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East.
In addition, Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing to restart exports through its critical East-West pipeline in the coming days, potentially allowing the kingdom to bypass the contested Strait of Hormuz and increase outbound shipments.
The latest technology gains have been supported by a strong reception to Meta’s AI assistant, Muse, which analysts say could benefit technology infrastructure stocks.
At the same time, developments around AI are also generating fresh debate about potential disruption across parts of the technology sector.
The latest technology gains have been supported by a strong reception to Meta’s AI assistant, Muse, which analysts say could benefit technology infrastructure stocks.
At the same time, developments around AI are also generating fresh debate about potential disruption across parts of the technology sector.
Investors are monitoring the debate in the US over whether to slow down artificial intelligence development. AI is also expected to feature prominently when Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington this week, AP reported.
For markets, investors continue to assess both the potential growth opportunities created by AI and the disruption risks for existing businesses.
US stock futures traded mixed in Wednesday’s session, September 23, after the Nasdaq 100 index logged back-to-back record highs, powered by an extended rally in AI-linked stocks.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 futures were marginally higher as of 6 a.m. ET, hovering near their all-time high. Nasdaq 100 futures remained flat after the index climbed 0.5% in the previous session and closed at a record high. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also marginally higher, up 0.04%.
Investors are closely tracking technology stocks, crude oil prices and developments surrounding US-Iran relations as they assess the market direction.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to reach Washington later in the day on a state visit. The agenda includes the trade truce arrived at last year between the two superpowers, AI regulation and US arms sales to Taiwan.
Officials from the two countries concluded their second day of talks in New York on Monday, seeking to advance negotiations ahead of Xi’s visit to the US.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.