US stock market LIVE updates: Dow Jones trades flat; Xi Jinping US visit, US-Iran news in focus

US stock market live today: The US stock futures traded mixed in Wednesday’s session, September 23, after the Nasdaq 100 index logged back-to-back record highs, powered by an extended rally in AI-linked stocks.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 futures were marginally higher as of 5 a.m. ET, hovering near their all-time high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures remained flat after climbing 0.5% in the previous session and closing at a record high, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also marginally up by 0.04%.

Wall Street is receiving strong support from the sustained decline in crude oil prices, raising optimism that inflation can be brought under control, while the market is also benefiting from renewed buying in chip and technology stocks.

Crude oil prices extend losses

Oil prices remained lower in Wednesday’s trade after posting losses for five straight days, as markets assessed efforts to restore oil flows disrupted by the conflict in the Middle East.

In addition, Saudi Arabia is reportedly preparing to restart exports through its critical East-West pipeline in the coming days, potentially allowing the kingdom to bypass the contested Strait of Hormuz and increase outbound shipments.

AI remains a key market theme

The latest technology gains have been supported by a strong reception to Meta’s AI assistant, Muse, which analysts say could benefit technology infrastructure stocks.

At the same time, developments around AI are also generating fresh debate about potential disruption across parts of the technology sector.