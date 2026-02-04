Mint Market
US Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones, S&P 500 open higher; Nasdaq falls as investors avoid tech stock bets

US Stock Market Today LIVE: US stock market indices like the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 opened higher, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped as investors avoid big bets on software and cloud stocks. Follow all US stock market live updates here.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated4 Feb 2026, 08:42:12 PM IST
US Stock Market Today LIVE: Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set to open on a mixed note after investors exercised caution following Tuesday's selloff on Wall Street.
US Stock Market Today LIVE: Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are set to open on a mixed note after investors exercised caution following Tuesday's selloff on Wall Street. (Bloomberg)

US Stock Market Today LIVE: The benchmark US stock market indices, Dow Jones and the S&P 500, opened higher, while the Nasdaq Composite lost at the opening bell on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, as investors remained cautious over the artificial intelligence (AI) concerns against the long-standing software business models.

At 09:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.40% to 49,439.32 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% to 6,920.72 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.27% to 23,191.63 points, according to the US stock market data.

US stock market on Tuesday

MarketWatch data showed that although the US stock market indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher, the Dow dropped at the opening bell on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. The US markets witnessed a major selloff in tech stocks as investors avoided AI bets.

On Tuesday's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.02% to 49,396.48 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 6,986.66 points and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34% to 23,671.15 points.

At the closing bell following the wider market selloff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower at 49,240.99 points, while the S&P 500 Index closed lower at 6,917.81 points, and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 23,255.19 points, according to the MarketWatch data.

Follow updates here:
4 Feb 2026, 08:42:12 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: What does expert see in today's market?

US stock market expert said that there is a rotation of investor interest from growth stocks to value stocks as people diversify their holdings from technology bets to other sectors.

“We're seeing a lot of rotation from growth stocks to value stocks, moving from tech into other sectors, and a lot of dispersion of individual stock results,” Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers told the news agency AFP on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.

4 Feb 2026, 08:38:01 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: Nasdaq tanks 0.86%

The benchmark Nasdaq Composite index is trading 0.87% lower at 23,063.85 points as of 10:06 a.m. (EDT), compared to 23,255.19 points at the previous US stock market close, according to MarketWatch data.

4 Feb 2026, 08:35:57 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: S&P 500 drops 0.36%

The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading 0.38% lower at 6,891.08 points as of 10:04 a.m. (EDT), compared to 6,917.81 points at the previous US stock market close, according to MarketWatch data.

4 Feb 2026, 08:33:40 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: Dow crashes over 1% after opening gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 1.04% lower at 49,274 points as of 10:01 a.m. (EDT), compared to 49,240.99 points at the previous US stock market close, according to market data.

4 Feb 2026, 08:10:43 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: Dow, S&P 500 rises, Nasdaq drops today

4 Feb 2026, 08:01:26 PM IST

US Stock Market LIVE: How are US markets expected to open today?

The benchmark US stock market indices, Dow Jones and the S&P 500, are set to open higher, while the Nasdaq is expected to fall as investors avoid big bets on software and cloud stocks after a massive selloff on Tuesday's market session.

US StocksUS MarketsStock MarketUS Stock Markets
