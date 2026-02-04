US Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones, S&P 500 open higher; Nasdaq falls as investors avoid tech stock bets

US Stock Market Today LIVE: The benchmark US stock market indices, Dow Jones and the S&P 500, opened higher, while the Nasdaq Composite lost at the opening bell on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, as investors remained cautious over the artificial intelligence (AI) concerns against the long-standing software business models.
At 09:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.40% to 49,439.32 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% to 6,920.72 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.27% to 23,191.63 points, according to the US stock market data.
MarketWatch data showed that although the US stock market indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher, the Dow dropped at the opening bell on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. The US markets witnessed a major selloff in tech stocks as investors avoided AI bets.
On Tuesday's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.02% to 49,396.48 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 6,986.66 points and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34% to 23,671.15 points.
At the closing bell following the wider market selloff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower at 49,240.99 points, while the S&P 500 Index closed lower at 6,917.81 points, and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 23,255.19 points, according to the MarketWatch data.
US stock market expert said that there is a rotation of investor interest from growth stocks to value stocks as people diversify their holdings from technology bets to other sectors.
“We're seeing a lot of rotation from growth stocks to value stocks, moving from tech into other sectors, and a lot of dispersion of individual stock results,” Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers told the news agency AFP on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.
The benchmark Nasdaq Composite index is trading 0.87% lower at 23,063.85 points as of 10:06 a.m. (EDT), compared to 23,255.19 points at the previous US stock market close, according to MarketWatch data.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is trading 0.38% lower at 6,891.08 points as of 10:04 a.m. (EDT), compared to 6,917.81 points at the previous US stock market close, according to MarketWatch data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 1.04% lower at 49,274 points as of 10:01 a.m. (EDT), compared to 49,240.99 points at the previous US stock market close, according to market data.
The benchmark US stock market indices, Dow Jones and the S&P 500, are set to open higher, while the Nasdaq is expected to fall as investors avoid big bets on software and cloud stocks after a massive selloff on Tuesday's market session.