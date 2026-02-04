US Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow Jones, S&P 500 open higher; Nasdaq falls as investors avoid tech stock bets

US Stock Market Today LIVE: The benchmark US stock market indices, Dow Jones and the S&P 500, opened higher, while the Nasdaq Composite lost at the opening bell on Wednesday, 4 February 2026, as investors remained cautious over the artificial intelligence (AI) concerns against the long-standing software business models.

At 09:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.40% to 49,439.32 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.04% to 6,920.72 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.27% to 23,191.63 points, according to the US stock market data.

US stock market on Tuesday

MarketWatch data showed that although the US stock market indices S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher, the Dow dropped at the opening bell on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. The US markets witnessed a major selloff in tech stocks as investors avoided AI bets.

On Tuesday's opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.02% to 49,396.48 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.15% to 6,986.66 points and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34% to 23,671.15 points.

At the closing bell following the wider market selloff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower at 49,240.99 points, while the S&P 500 Index closed lower at 6,917.81 points, and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 23,255.19 points, according to the MarketWatch data.

